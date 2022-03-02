NPR’s latest podcast “Everyone & Their Mom” presents…everyone and Roy Choi
Comedian Josh Gondelman joins Emma Choi to discuss a saucy situation, celebrity chef Roy Choi troubleshoots a recipe with Emma’s Grandma, and we finally settle an age old debate: heels or rollerblades?
