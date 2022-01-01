We’re excited to announce that WMFE is among the very first NPR Member Stations to pilot the brand new NPR+ podcast bundle as a special thank you gift for donations through wmfe.plus.npr.org. This means listeners in our area can be the first to try this new digital donation gift, and support WMFE in the process!

What is the NPR+ podcast bundle?

NPR+ is a special collection of podcast benefits that includes bonus episodes and sponsor-free listening for some of NPR’s most popular national podcasts. This means you can listen to podcasts like Fresh Air or Code Switch with no inserted sponsor breaks and you can even enjoy bonus episodes and behind the scenes content for shows like Planet Money and Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me. You can see all of the included podcasts on plus.npr.org.

How does the NPR+ Podcast Bundle support WMFE?

100% of your tax deductible donation through our NPR+ signup page will go directly to WMFE.

I’m already a donor to WMFE, do I get access to the NPR+ Podcast Bundle automatically?

Unfortunately no - the only way to get the NPR+ bundle in this early pilot phase is to set up a new recurring donation to WMFE through our NPR+ signup page at plus.npr.org. While we do plan to allow existing sustaining donors to access to NPR+ as a benefit without a separate donation through this website, this is not yet possible and will take time to implement. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we work through these limitations with our partners at NPR’s national offices.

Can I get a refund for the NPR+ bundle?

The NPR+ bundle is a “thank you” gift for your charitable contribution to 90.7 WMFE. As a thank you gift and not a “subscription” service, refunds are generally not provided. However, if you are dissatisfied with 90.7 WMFE or NPR and would like your donation returned from the current calendar year, please contact Member Services at memberservices@wmfe.org or 407-273-2300 x117

and we will be happy to assist you. If emailing, please provide details about why you’re choosing to cancel. Your feedback is very helpful.

Have questions or need help?

Check out our FAQ page for more information, including helpful contact information.

SIGN UP NOW

https://wmfe.plus.npr.org/

