Space


Now’s Your Chance To Become A NASA Astronaut

by (WMFE)

Graduation ceremony of the 2017 class of Astronaut Candidates. Photo: NASA / James Blair

Think you have what it takes to head to the moon or Mars? NASA is accepting applications for the next group of astronauts. 

The agency is accepting applications for new astronaut candidates throughout March to join NASA’s Artemis program — the effort to return humans to the moon, then to Mars.

The requirements? Applicants must be U.S. citizens, hold at least a master’s degree in a STEM discipline and have two years of professional experience or over 1,000 hours in a jet aircraft. Candidates will also have to pass an astronaut physical.

NASA recently graduated 11 new astronauts last month. They were selected from a record-setting pool of 18,000 applicants back in 2017.

The agency said the next group will be selected and start training mid-2021.

NASA currently has 48 active astronauts. Potential astronauts can apply online starting March 2 at usajobs.gov.


Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

