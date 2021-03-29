 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Now vaccinated, older adults emerge from COVID hibernation

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Johnny Cohen

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Spring has arrived, and many older adults who have been vaccinated are emerging from a hibernation imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

They are relishing the little things like shopping and going to the gym, along with the big things like visiting relatives.

Older adults who suffered the most during the pandemic are beginning to move forward with getting their lives on track.

Seventy-nine-year-old Florida resident Ken Hughes says there’s an “extra level of confidence” among those who have been vaccinated. And many are now able to see grandchildren.

Bill Griffin of Maine got to hug his 3-year-old granddaughter for the first time in a year.


