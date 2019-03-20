 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


“Novel” Virus Investigated In St. Johns Turtle Die-Off

by (WMFE)

Softshell turtle. Photo courtesy Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

Wildlife authorities say a virus is behind a die-off of some 300 turtles in the St. Johns River.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is describing the virus as “novel.” Toxins related to harmful algae blooms are not believed to be involved.

The die-off began a year ago and spans an area from the river’s headwaters near Palm Bay to Crescent Lake and Palatka to the north.

Lifeless turtles also have been found in Lake Apopka, Cocoa Beach, Eustis and Windermere.

 


Amy Green

