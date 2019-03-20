“Novel” Virus Investigated In St. Johns Turtle Die-Off

Wildlife authorities say a virus is behind a die-off of some 300 turtles in the St. Johns River.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is describing the virus as “novel.” Toxins related to harmful algae blooms are not believed to be involved.

The die-off began a year ago and spans an area from the river’s headwaters near Palm Bay to Crescent Lake and Palatka to the north.

Lifeless turtles also have been found in Lake Apopka, Cocoa Beach, Eustis and Windermere.