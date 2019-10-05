 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Not My Job: We Quiz Race Car Driver Danica Patrick On the Importance of–Sometimes–Slowing Down

by Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me (NPR)
Image credit: Nick Laham

Before she retired from professional racing, Danica Patrick lived life in the very fast lane, so we’ve invited her to answer three questions about going suuuper slooowly. Click the audio link above to find out how she does.

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

