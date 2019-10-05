Not My Job: We Quiz Race Car Driver Danica Patrick On the Importance of–Sometimes–Slowing Down
Before she retired from professional racing, Danica Patrick lived life in the very fast lane, so we’ve invited her to answer three questions about going suuuper slooowly. Click the audio link above to find out how she does.
Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter
Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.SUBSCRIBE
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity