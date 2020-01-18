Not My Job: We Quiz Food Writer Alison Roman On Cooking The Books
Alison Roman writes for The New York Times Cooking section, Bon Appétit Magazine and is the author of Nothing Fancy and Dining In — so she obviously knows plenty about cooking food — but what about cooking the books? We’ll ask her three questions about financial fraud.
Click the audio link above to find out how she does.
