Not My Job: The Creators Of ‘The Big Sick’ Get Quizzed On A Big Chick

Kumail Nanjiani and Emily Gordon created a film about their very unusual courtship called The Big Sick, so we’ve invited them to play a game called “The Big Chick” — three questions about Big Bird. They’ve recently launched a podcast called Staying In with Emily & Kumail to help people get through the long days of coronavirus quarantine.

