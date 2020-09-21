 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


Norvell In Quarantine With COVID-19, Will Watch FSU vs. UM From Home

by Lynn Hatter (WFSU)

Florida State University has placed signs across campus reminding people to wear their masks. But infections are still rising among the student population. Photo: Robbie Gaffney, WFSU-FM

Florida State University head football coach Mike Norvell is doing his job remotely for another 10 days. Norvell is at home and quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19.

He’s making due by streaming practices live and giving feedback.

“It’s a pretty good setup. I have access to go to different cameras as practice goes on. I was unsure how easily and functional it would operate, but actually, it was pretty good.”

Norvell says he feels fine. He does not know how he contracted the virus.

FSU plays Miami this weekend and Norvell, in his first year as head coach at FSU, will be watching from home.


