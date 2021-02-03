 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
North Carolina tourist dies during Florida snorkeling trip

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Dylan Alcock

KEY WEST, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a tourist from North Carolina died following a snorkeling trip off the Florida Keys. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office says 42-year-old Erica Michelle Brown was snorkeling with family and friends Sunday afternoon when she began signaling for help. Someone on the boat began CPR. She was transferred to a U.S. Coast Guard boat. Paramedics waiting on shore took her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. Sheriff’s officials didn’t list Brown’s hometown in North Carolina. Officials say autopsy results are pending.


