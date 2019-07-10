NOAA: Get Ready For More Coastal Flooding In The Near Future

A new federal report out Wednesday characterizes coastal tidal flooding as a rapidly growing problem, with impacts that soon will be chronic – unless communities adapt.

Coastal tidal flooding is among the most recognizable signs of sea level rise as high water floods roadways and threatens fresh groundwater supplies and septic systems.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration report predicts by next year the frequency of flooding will have doubled over the last 20 years. Here’s oceanographer William Sweet.

“By the time a new 30-year mortgage is paid off in about 2050 the New York City region, which had about 12 days of high tide flooding in 2018, will experience about 55 to 135 days of high tide flooding on average.”

Brevard County had four flood days last year. That number is expected to increase to between 20 and 65 days in 2050.