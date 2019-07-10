 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


NOAA: Get Ready For More Coastal Flooding In The Near Future

by (WMFE)

In Satellite Beach homes perch atop a sand dune, left exposed after a series of storms and hurricanes washed away a sea wall. Photo by Amy Green

A new federal report out Wednesday characterizes coastal tidal flooding as a rapidly growing problem, with impacts that soon will be chronic – unless communities adapt.

Coastal tidal flooding is among the most recognizable signs of sea level rise as high water floods roadways and threatens fresh groundwater supplies and septic systems.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration report predicts by next year the frequency of flooding will have doubled over the last 20 years. Here’s oceanographer William Sweet.

“By the time a new 30-year mortgage is paid off in about 2050 the New York City region, which had about 12 days of high tide flooding in 2018, will experience about 55 to 135 days of high tide flooding on average.”

Brevard County had four flood days last year. That number is expected to increase to between 20 and 65 days in 2050.

 


Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a regular contributor for NPR, PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times, The Christian Science Monitor and many other top news organizations. Her in-progress book on the Everglades is under contract with Johns ... Read Full Bio »

