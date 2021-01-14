 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


No Vaccines at the Orange County Convention Center on MLK Jr. Day, But Coronavirus Testing Will Continue

by (WMFE)

Photo: Mika Baumeister

Orange County residents will not be able to get coronavirus shots at the Orange County Convention Center on MLK Jr. Day.

The Orange County Department of Health vaccine site at the North Concourse of the Orange County Convention Center will close in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The site will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 19 to anyone 65 years and older with a valid ID and a QR code generated by registering for an appointment. 

Residents can still get tested for coronavirus on Monday at the Florida Division of Emergency Management test site at the West Concourse of the Convention Center. 

Both the rapid antigen and PCR tests are available along with antibody tests.

Appointments are not required and walk-ins are welcome.  


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

