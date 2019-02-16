 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


No Threat To OIA After Man Attempts To Breach Secure Checkpoint

by (WMFE)

Orlando International Airport: File Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

For the second time this month, an incident at a security checkpoint caused delays at Orlando International Airport.

Orlando Police said a man tried to enter a secure checkpoint area. While authorities attempted to arrest the subject, he reached into his pocket.Someone in line yelled the subject had a gun, which cause a panic in the screening area.

Police said there is no threat to the airport and the subject has been arrested. There was no gun involved in the incident and no shots were ever fired. The man was taken into involuntary protective custody under a “Baker Act,” according to OPD.

Security screenings were on hold after the incident, and shuttle transportation inside the airport was temporarily shut down. It’s unclear why the man was trying to get through security.

Dozens of flights were delayed, but screening has resumed at the terminal.

Earlier this month, a TSA officer died after jumping from a balcony inside the airport lobby causing panic at a security checkpoint and delaying flights.

Orlando International is the busiest airport in the state of Florida serving around 47 million passengers last year.


WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Brendan Byrne

About Brendan Byrne

Space Reporter and 'Intersection' Producer

Brendan covers space news for WMFE, everything from rocket launches to the latest scientific discoveries in our universe. He hosts "Are We There Yet?", WMFE's space exploration podcast He also helps produce WMFE's twice-weekly public affairs show "Intersection," working with host Matthew Peddie to shape the ... Read Full Bio »

TOP