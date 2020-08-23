 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
No Significant Change To Laura’s Track As It Approaches Gulf Of Mexico

by Dr. Athena Masson (FPREN)

Tropical Storm Laura was passing through Hispaniola Sunday morning, producing strong winds and torrential amounts of rainfall.

Land interaction with the Greater Antilles should continue to keep Laura at Tropical Storm strength, but extreme south Florida could expect some heavy rainfall and gusty winds from the outer bands through Tuesday before Laura exits into the Gulf.

Tropical Storm Marco is approaching central parts of the Gulf, and quickly gaining strength. Hurricane warnings are up for the Louisiana coastline, as Marco could make landfall Monday afternoon.


