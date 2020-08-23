No Significant Change To Laura’s Track As It Approaches Gulf Of Mexico

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Tropical Storm Laura was passing through Hispaniola Sunday morning, producing strong winds and torrential amounts of rainfall.

Land interaction with the Greater Antilles should continue to keep Laura at Tropical Storm strength, but extreme south Florida could expect some heavy rainfall and gusty winds from the outer bands through Tuesday before Laura exits into the Gulf.

Tropical Storm Marco is approaching central parts of the Gulf, and quickly gaining strength. Hurricane warnings are up for the Louisiana coastline, as Marco could make landfall Monday afternoon.