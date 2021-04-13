No Johnson & Johnson Vaccines at Salvation Army Orlando Today, But Residents Can Still Pick Up A Week’s Worth of Food
There will be no vaccines distributed today at the Salvation Army Orlando vaccination site.
The site usually distributes 250 Johnson & Johnson vaccines every Tuesday starting at 9 am in the parking lot of the Men’s Shelter.
This morning the FDA and CDC recommended a “pause” in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of blood clots.
The Salvation Army Orlando will still hold a drive thru food distribution event today starting at 1 pm.
Residents can pick up a week’s supply of food in a safe, touchless manner.
Read more about the recent investigation into the J & J vaccine here.
Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter
Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.GET THE LATEST
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity