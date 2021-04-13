No Johnson & Johnson Vaccines at Salvation Army Orlando Today, But Residents Can Still Pick Up A Week’s Worth of Food

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



There will be no vaccines distributed today at the Salvation Army Orlando vaccination site.

The site usually distributes 250 Johnson & Johnson vaccines every Tuesday starting at 9 am in the parking lot of the Men’s Shelter.

This morning the FDA and CDC recommended a “pause” in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of blood clots.

The Salvation Army Orlando will still hold a drive thru food distribution event today starting at 1 pm.

Residents can pick up a week’s supply of food in a safe, touchless manner.

