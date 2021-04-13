 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


No Johnson & Johnson Vaccines at Salvation Army Orlando Today, But Residents Can Still Pick Up A Week’s Worth of Food

by (WMFE)

Photo: Mat Napo

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

There will be no vaccines distributed today at the Salvation Army Orlando vaccination site.

The site usually distributes 250 Johnson & Johnson vaccines every Tuesday starting at 9 am in the parking lot of the Men’s Shelter. 

This morning the FDA and CDC recommended a “pause” in the use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to investigate reports of blood clots.

The Salvation Army Orlando will still hold a drive thru food distribution event today starting at 1 pm. 

Residents can pick up a week’s supply of food in a safe, touchless manner.

Read more about the recent investigation into the J & J vaccine here.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur is a general reporter for 90.7 News. She studied journalism at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism and interned at 101.9 WDET. She is originally from the metro Detroit area.

TOP