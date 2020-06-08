 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
No Injuries, Arrests Reported at Black Lives Matter Protests in Downtown Orlando this Weekend

Protesters kneel in front of Orlando City Hall. Thursday, 06/04/20 . Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

The Orlando Police Department says no one was arrested during protests in downtown Orlando over the weekend. 

That’s after officers made more than a hundred arrests during the first week of protests over the death of George Floyd. 

Last Friday, Saturday, and Sunday police made no arrests during demonstrations in downtown Orlando.

Kristi King who helped coordinate protests in front of City Hall says the demonstrators realize there’s power in nonviolence. 

She says George Floyd’s killers have been arrested and Minneapolis leaders are talking about dismantling their city’s police department. 

“We’re now seeing a lot of real change happening because of these peaceful protests so I think honestly that people are going to continue to try to keep them as peaceful as possible.”

Organizer Angela Herrera agrees. She said the movement redefining itself means this isn’t a one-off occurrence.

“Folks are getting the message that in order for us to seek change, in order for change to be made we must be peaceful. And approach the situation in an orderly fashion to let officers and let officials know that this is something that we’re going to continue fighting for.”

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer lifted the 8 pm curfew on Sunday morning after a weekend of peaceful protests. 

A 10 pm curfew remains in effect. 

No protesters were harmed after tornadoes touched down in Orlando on Saturday.

