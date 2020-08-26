 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


No Immediate Change To Orange County Schools After Judge Rules Reopening Order Unconstitutional

by (WMFE)

Karen Castor Dentel, OCPS 2020-08-25 - School Board Meeting. Image: YouTube screenshot /OCPS

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

Orange County Public Schools leaders say there won’t be any immediate changes at schools as a lawsuit aimed at keeping schools closed winds through the courts. 

That’s after a judge found that a state order mandating that schools reopen was  unconstitutional. The DeSantis administration is appealing the ruling. 

School leaders say they must wait for the litigation to be resolved before making any changes. 

During last night’s school board meeting, member Karen Castor Dentel acknowledged the frustrations of many parents and teachers. 

“A lot of the issues that people are frustrated with today are because of the illogical mandate that was thrust upon us by threat of losing $22.5 million a month or about $100 million for this semester. And it’s going to be hard to operate a school district on that money,” she said. 

Brick-and-mortar schools in Orange County reopened August 21st. Some 30% of students and teachers indicated a preference for face-to-face learning. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Amy Green

About Amy Green

Reporter and Producer

Amy Green covers the environment for 90.7 News. She is an award-winning journalist whose work has been heard on NPR and seen in PEOPLE, Newsweek, The New York Times and The Christian Science Monitor. She began her career at The Associated Press. Her book on the Everglades, under contract with Johns Hopkins ... Read Full Bio »

TOP