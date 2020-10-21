 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


No. 10 Florida, Mullen plan to resume practice next week

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Andrew McElroy

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — No. 10 Florida is planning to return to its football facility Monday, nearly two weeks after the program shut down because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Coach Dan Mullen was one of more than two dozen Gators who tested positive for the coronavirus last week.

He sounded congested as he said the team had a new positive Wednesday from testing the day before.

Mullen remains quarantined at home, living mostly in his bedroom and adjacent office.

The Gators host Missouri on Oct. 31. Mullen says he’s concerned about the lengthy layoff.

Florida will have gone three weeks between games.


