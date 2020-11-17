Ninety TSA Officers At Orlando International Airport Have Gotten Sick With Coronavirus Since the Start of the Pandemic

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



Cases in TSA officers at MCO continue to rise as they are throughout the general population in Florida.

Ninety TSA officers at Orlando International Airport have tested positive for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic in mid-March.

Federal Security Director Pete Garcia sent a message to staff yesterday confirming the latest case.

The officer, whose last day at the security checkpoint was Nov. 16, will remain out of operation until they are cleared to return to work by a doctor.

The agency requires agents wear face masks and protective eyewear at checkpoints and practice social distancing throughout the airport.

Anyone who feels sick is encouraged to stay home.

Miami International Airport continues to lead with the most coronavirus cases in the TSA at 152 COVID-19 cases as of last Thursday.