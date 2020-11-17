 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Ninety TSA Officers At Orlando International Airport Have Gotten Sick With Coronavirus Since the Start of the Pandemic

Cases in TSA officers at MCO continue to rise as they are throughout the general population in Florida.

Ninety TSA officers at Orlando International Airport have tested positive for coronavirus since the start of the pandemic in mid-March. 

Federal Security Director Pete Garcia sent a message to staff yesterday confirming the latest case.

The officer, whose last day at the security checkpoint was Nov. 16, will remain out of operation until they are cleared to return to work by a doctor. 

The agency requires agents wear face masks and protective eyewear at checkpoints and practice social distancing throughout the airport.

Anyone who feels sick is encouraged to stay home.

Miami International Airport continues to lead with the most coronavirus cases in the TSA at 152 COVID-19 cases as of last Thursday.


