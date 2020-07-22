NFL Will Require Fans to Wear Face Masks At All Games in Florida and Throughout The United States This Season

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



The National Football League announced Wednesday it will require fans to wear facial coverings at in-person games this season.

In a tweet, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said the policy is league-wide.

For those wondering, yes, it is league-wide: fans at NFL games this season will be required to wear face coverings pic.twitter.com/D139KGKQ4r — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) July 22, 2020

Some NFL teams had already required the masks. This latest rule change extends the mask mandate to all 32 teams.

In addition to requiring facial coverings, attendance will be reduced at stadiums as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise in the country.

The comments come a day after President Donald Trump at the reinstated White House coronavirus briefings, called wearing a face mask “patriotic”.