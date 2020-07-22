 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
NFL Will Require Fans to Wear Face Masks At All Games in Florida and Throughout The United States This Season

The National Football League announced Wednesday it will require fans to wear facial coverings at in-person games this season. 

In a tweet, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said the policy is league-wide.

Some NFL teams had already required the masks. This latest rule change extends the mask mandate to all 32 teams. 

In addition to requiring facial coverings, attendance will be reduced at stadiums as coronavirus cases and deaths continue to rise in the country.

The comments come a day after President Donald Trump at the reinstated White House coronavirus briefings, called wearing a face mask “patriotic”.


