NFL and union tell teams what celebrations are allowed

The NFL and the players’ union sent a memo to the Super Bowl teams Saturday detailing what celebrations attended by players and staff should look like. In the memo, obtained by The Associated Press, the Buccaneers and Chiefs were reminded of COVID-19 protocols that will remain in place. The Florida Department of Health encourages everyone in Florida to avoid gathering in groups larger than 10. Limitations regarding ongoing COVID-19 testing and facility access remain in place for seven days following the Super Bowl.