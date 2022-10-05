Next space station crew set to launch from Kennedy Space Center on SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket

NASA and SpaceX are set to launch a crew to the International Space Station this afternoon from the Kennedy Space Center. The launch is scheduled for 12:00 p.m. EDT and weather remains favorable.

The mission named Crew-5 mission will carry NASA astronauts Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Koichi Wakata and Roscosmos cosmonaut Anna Kikina.

The four will ride to orbit in SpaceX’s Crew Dragon capsule, launching on the company’s Falcon 9 rocket. During their time on the orbiting laboratory, the crew will conduct over 200 science experiments and technology demonstrations in areas such as human health and lunar fuel systems.

“We are excited and humbled to be a part of human exploration,” said NASA’s Nicole Mann, the commander of the mission. “Thank you to our families for supporting us during this busy time. Let’s go Crew-5.”

Mann will become the first Native American woman to travel to space.

This is the first spaceflight for Mann, Casada and Kikina. Wakata has flown on multiple missions, logging more than 347 days in space.

“We have three first time fliers going to the International Space Station,” said NASA’s Cassada, the pilot of the mission.”What’s so great about this is we’re doing it for something greater than ourselves.”

After launch, the crew is slated to dock at the space station 29 hours later at 4:57 p.m. ET on Thursday, October 6.

The mission is the fifth operational flight conducted by SpaceX for NASA’s Commercial Crew program. The agency pays SpaceX for rides to the station.

This crew will replace a crew of four which launched to the station back in April. They’ll soon return to Earth in their own Crew Dragon capsule, splashing down off the coast of Florida.

The Crew-5 has two backup launch opportunities scheduled: Thursday, October 6 at 11: 36 a.m. EDT and Friday, October 7 at 11:12 a.m. EDT.

NPR’s Russell Lewis contributed to this story.