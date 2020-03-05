 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Space


Next Mars Rover Finally Has A Name

by (WMFE)

This artist's rendition depicts NASA's Mars 2020 rover studying a Mars rock outrcrop. Photo: NASA

The next Mars rover finally has a name. A middle school student from Burke, Virginia came up with the winning suggestion.

No, it’s not Rovey McRoverface — the rover formerly known as Mars 2020 is now called Perseverance.

Around 28,000 entries were received in a public essay contest, but ultimately 7th grader Alex Mather’s suggestion was selected:

“If rovers are to be the quality of us as a race, we missed the most important thing — Perseverance,” Mather wrote in the winning essay.

The rover will scour the surface of the red planet looking for signs of past life on Mars and prepare samples for a future mission to send them back to Earth. Perseverance will launch from Cape Canaveral in July, arriving on the red planet February 2021.

 


Brendan Byrne

