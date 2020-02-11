 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Space


Next Mars Rover Arrives In Florida Ahead Of Launch To Red Planet

by (WMFE)

This artist's rendition depicts NASA's Mars 2020 rover studying a Mars rock outrcrop. Photo: NASA

A robotic explorer is one step closer to Mars. the Mars 2020 rover arrives at Kennedy Space Center Wednesday.

It’s the last stop for the car-sized rover before launching to the red planet this summer.

Mars 2020 was assembled at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab in California. It’s mission: Uncover signs of life on Mars and identify and collect samples that will be sent back to Earth on a future mission.

A C-17 cargo plane carrying the rover will touch down at KSC’s Launch and Landing Facility formerly known as the Shuttle Landing Facility. It will then move to a payload processing facility before meeting it’s ride to Mars — ULA’s Atlas V Rocket.

NASA is in the final stages of a public contest to rename the rover.

 


