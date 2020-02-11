Next Mars Rover Arrives In Florida Ahead Of Launch To Red Planet

A robotic explorer is one step closer to Mars. the Mars 2020 rover arrives at Kennedy Space Center Wednesday.

It’s the last stop for the car-sized rover before launching to the red planet this summer.

Mars 2020 was assembled at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Lab in California. It’s mission: Uncover signs of life on Mars and identify and collect samples that will be sent back to Earth on a future mission.

A C-17 cargo plane carrying the rover will touch down at KSC’s Launch and Landing Facility formerly known as the Shuttle Landing Facility. It will then move to a payload processing facility before meeting it’s ride to Mars — ULA’s Atlas V Rocket.

NASA is in the final stages of a public contest to rename the rover.