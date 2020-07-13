NewsNight: Disney World Parks Reopen

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.



Catch a new episode of WUCF TV’s NewsNight on WMFE & WMFV at 6:30 p.m. Mondays.

This week on NewsNight, the panel, including WMFE’s Danielle Prieur, discusses Disney World’s reopening. The panel also considers the push to reopen Florida K-12 public schools in August. Plus, how the NBA restart in Orlando will focus on racial equality and police reform.

Aired on WUCF: July 10, 2020

About the show: NewsNight is a weekly program that gathers journalists from a variety of media outlets across the Central Florida area to dive deep into issues that have a wide-ranging impact on our community. Each week, topics will range from evergreen concerns, like education or the environment, to issues with important timely impact.

Learn more about our partnership with WUCF TV.