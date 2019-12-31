 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


New Year’s Eve Tiny Desk Concert: Spanglish Fly

by Felix Contreras (NPR)

Spanglish Fly performs at a Tiny Desk Concert on Sept. 9, 2019. (Emily Bogle/NPR)
Image credit: Emily Bogle

When the crew that is Spanglish Fly pulled in behind the Tiny Desk, the group’s vibrant version of boogaloo raised the temperature in the NPR Music offices quite a bit. Whether displaying their party spirit or even the slow burn of social consciousness on the song “Los Niños En La Frontera,” this band plays from the heart and engages both the mind and body.

There is something absolutely infectious about combining the deep groove of an Afro Cuban tumbao bass line with a conga marcha, while the horns answer a call-and-response with the vocalists, all in a confined space. The horn ensemble work that drives “Boogaloo Shoes” is worthy of the song’s title, a name taken from the classic dance form that drove East Coast teens crazy in the 1960s. The percussion immediately causes hips to sway.

All of this is just the tip of the iceberg that makes Spanglish Fly one of the true pioneers of the boogaloo revival scene happening on the East Coast. For about sixteen minutes, our little corner of the building was the hottest Latin dance club in D.C.

SET LIST

  • “Bugalú Pa Mi Abuela”
  • “Los Niños En La Frontera”
  • “Boogaloo Shoes”

MUSICIANS

Mariella Price: vocals; Jessenia Cuesta: vocals; Kenny Bruno: keys; Rich Robles: bass; Arei Sekiguchi: timbales, foot drum; Dylan Blanchard: congas; Paula Winter: bongo, bell; Stefan Zeniuk: baritone saxophone; Ric Becker: trombone; Matt Thomas: tenor saxophone; Jonathan Goldman: trumpet

CREDITS

Producers: Felix Contreras, Morgan Noelle Smith; Creative director: Bob Boilen; Audio engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Morgan Noelle Smith, CJ Riculan, Maia Stern, Beck Harlan; Associate producer: Bobby Carter; Executive producer: Lauren Onkey; VP, programming: Anya Grundmann; Photo: Emily Bogle/NPR

Copyright 2019 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP