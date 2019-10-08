 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Central Florida News


New Study Shows Florida Panther Breeding Program Helped Rescue Endangered State Animal

by (WMFE)

Photo courtesy Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission

A new study shows that a breeding program that paired endangered Florida panthers with Texas pumas likely has helped save the official state animal from extinction.

The study shows that genetic diversity in offspring from the Florida panthers and Texas pumas has tripled, alleviating the threat of physical defects related to genetic inbreeding.

Bob Fitak of the University of Central Florida is a co-author of the study. He says the 1990s breeding program was among the first of its kind.

“So not only does this help Florida panthers, but we now have a better understanding for the future for genetic rescue in other endangered species. And this now is happening throughout the world with these protected animals.”

The Florida panther is the most endangered of the state symbols with a population of between 120 and 230 animals, up from 20 or 30 before the breeding program.

The study appeared in the journal, G3: Genes, Genomes, Genetics.


