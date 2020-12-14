 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


New Report Paints Grim Picture Of Pandemic’s Impact On Florida Families

by (WMFE)

Image: Annie E Casey Foundation; Kids, Families and COVID-19 Pandemic Pain report.

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

A new report from the Annie E Casey Foundation provides a grim snapshot of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Florida families. 

The Kids Count report finds families in the Sunshine State are faring worse than families elsewhere in three areas: housing, health care and food security. 

Florida Kids Count director Dr. Norin Dollard said before the pandemic, more than one third of Florida children lived in households which were spending 30 percent or more of their income on rent. 

She said those households were at least able to pay rent. 

“But now, like a quarter have no, little or no confidence that they’re going to be able to make their rent or mortgage payment next month.”

Nationally, 18 percent of households had slight or no confidence about making the next rent or mortgage payment on time, compared to 23 percent of households in Florida. 

Dollard says the pandemic has also amplified academic challenges for kids from struggling households. 

“The kids that are not faring as well in this virtual education scenario, are the ones that, they weren’t thriving to begin with, so whatever can be done not to lose those kids.”

The Annie  E Casey Foundation says lawmakers can help struggling families by improving access to things like Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, and expanding the Section 8 Housing Choice voucher program. 

The foundation also calls for better funding for schools so they can meet the needs of students who are worse affected by the pandemic, and improve access to technology in the classroom and at home. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Matthew Peddie

About Matthew Peddie

Host of WMFE's Intersection & Assistant News Director

A recent transplant to the Sunshine State, Matthew Peddie grew up in New Zealand and studied journalism at the University of Western Ontario. After graduating with an MA in Journalism he returned to Christchurch, working as a reporter for Radio Live and Radio New Zealand. He’s reported live from the scene of ... Read Full Bio »

TOP