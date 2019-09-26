 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


New Orlando Fire Chief Wants to Make Workplace More Welcoming to Female Recruits

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Orlando has a new fire chief: Benjamin Barksdale Jr. 

Barksdale has been the fire chief in Prince George’s County Maryland since 2017. 

He says he wants to recruit more women to the Orlando Fire Department by changing the workplace culture. 

“Everyone deserves to be respected and have dignity in the workplace. And I will definitely make sure that that occurs. Having a more diverse workforce only makes the department stronger.”

 

Barksdale says he also wants to retain more women in leadership roles by offering them professional development opportunities. 

He replaces former OFD Chief Roderick Williams who resigned after an EEOC investigation found he had sexually harassed his female assistant fire chief.

Earlier this week Williams who denies these allegations filed a complaint with the EEOC against the City of Orlando saying he had been forced out of the position. 

Mayor Buddy Dyer said Barksdale worked on initiatives to diversify the workforce at his other departments.

“We want to make sure that the Fire Department also represents the diversity of our community both in terms of having females and having people of color.”

Barksdale will take over from Interim Orlando Fire Chief Rich Wales on November 15.

If you’d like to listen to the story, click on the clip above.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter

Danielle Prieur grew up listening to her grandfather’s stories of swimming across the Detroit River from Canada and many other adventures. She’s been into storytelling ever since. She studied writing at the University of Michigan. She trained in public radio at WDET’s Detroit newsroom, and is really excited ... Read Full Bio »

TOP