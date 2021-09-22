 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
New Orange County Art Exhibit Is Going Back to the Future, All the Way to the Year 2050

In the Orange County of the future, how would leaders tackle climate change, an affordable housing crisis or even unknown pandemics? 

What will Orange County look like in 2050?

That’s the question that the Orange County government is posing to local artists through its “Postcards from the Future” initiative. 

Artists are encouraged to submit 2- and 3D works that envision the county in 30 years time for an exhibit that will run from November 1st through the 30th.

In a statement, the county says the goal of the display is to, “spark conversation and engagement” in the future development of the area.

Designs can be futuristic or even traditional, but should consider how residents will, “interact, move around, live, work and play.”

Works will be displayed in the atrium of the Orange County Administrative Building.

Anyone interested can apply to be part of the exhibit on the county’s website by midnight on October 10th. Submit artwork using this link. 


