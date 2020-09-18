 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


New Orange County Arts Committee Dedicated To Diversity

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Image Credit: Alexandr Ivanov via Pixabay

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

The Orange County Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs is calling for input from Black, Indigenous and People of Color about their perceptions of Central Florida’s arts and cultural community.

Your voice can be heard in one of several virtual sessions, ahead of the first official meeting of the Arts and Cultural Affairs Diversity and Inclusion Committee.

Terry Olson heads the county’s Office of Arts and Cultural Affairs – he tells 90.7’s Nicole Darden Creston that the committee wants to listen first, before firming up a mission statement.

Click the Play Audio button above to hear their conversation.

Find the registration page for the Diversity and Inclusion Committee’s virtual listening sessions at this link.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Nicole Darden Creston

About Nicole Darden Creston

All Things Considered Host and Reporter

Nicole came to Central Florida to attend Rollins College and started working for Orlando’s ABC News Radio affiliate shortly after graduation. She joined WMFE in 2010. As a field reporter, news anchor and radio show host in the City Beautiful, she has covered everything from local arts to national elections, from ... Read Full Bio »

TOP