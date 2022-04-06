 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.

Rules & Details

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


New office in the Orlando Police Department aims to improve transparency, equity in policing

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pixabay


Starting this summer, there will be a new office in the Orlando Police Department. Its mission is to improve public transparency and equity when it comes to policing. 

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and the City Council approved the creation of the Office of Constitutional Policing earlier this week. 

The office will implement recommendations aimed at improving public transparency and equity in policing within the department. 

Those best practices come from community members and a team of experts in the two years following citywide protests after the murder of George Floyd. 

Staff assigned to the office’s two units will audit body camera footage for compliance with state and national standards and collect other data on the use of excessive force.

The office will open June 1st. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter and Substitute Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern ... Read Full Bio »

TOP