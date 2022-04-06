New office in the Orlando Police Department aims to improve transparency, equity in policing

Starting this summer, there will be a new office in the Orlando Police Department. Its mission is to improve public transparency and equity when it comes to policing.

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer and the City Council approved the creation of the Office of Constitutional Policing earlier this week.

The office will implement recommendations aimed at improving public transparency and equity in policing within the department.

Those best practices come from community members and a team of experts in the two years following citywide protests after the murder of George Floyd.

Staff assigned to the office’s two units will audit body camera footage for compliance with state and national standards and collect other data on the use of excessive force.

The office will open June 1st.