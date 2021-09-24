New Music Friday: The Top 8 Albums Out On Sept. 24
R&B and soul singer Anthony Hamilton is back with new music, just in time for cuffing season. Love is the New Black simmers with steamy meditations on love and romance, while also examining broader issues like poverty and crime in desperate times. We open this week’s show with the title cut from the album and talk about the ways Hamilton channels both contemporary and classic soul singer sounds.
We’ve also got a beautiful new Sufjan Stevens collaboration with singer Angelo De Augustine, country singer Mickey Guyton, the rapper Solemn Brigham, a video game soundtrack from Japanese Breakfast and more.
Featured Albums:
- Anthony Hamilton — Love is the New Black
Featured Song: “Love Is The New Black”
- Sufjan Stevens & Angelo De Augustine — A Beginner’s Mind
Featured Song: “Lady Macbeth In Chains”
- Kari Faux — Lowkey Superstar Deluxe
Featured Song: “While God Was Sleeping”
- Hayden Pedigo — Letting Go
Featured Song: “Some Kind of Shepherd”
- Mickey Guyton — Remember Her Name
Featured Song: “Different”
- Solemn Brigham — South Sinner Street
Featured Songs: “Keep the Hope” and “Vice North”
- Japanese Breakfast — Sable
Featured Songs: “Glider” and “Cartographer’s Theme”
- Ada Lea — One Hand on the Steering Wheel The Other Sewing A Garden
Featured Song: “Oranges”
Other notable releases for Sept. 24: Alessia Cara — In the Meantime; Andy Shauf — Wilds; Arturo O’Farrill — Dreaming in Lions; Caleb Landry Jones — Gadzooks Vol. 1; Laura Jane Grace — At War With Silverfish; NAO — And Then Life Was Beautiful; Poppy — Flux.
