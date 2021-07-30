New Music Friday: The Top 8 Albums Out On July 30

Billie Eilish is back this week with what is by far one of the year’s most anticipated releases, her sophomore full-length, Happier Than Ever. At just 19 years old, the singer has dominated the pop music landscape over the past couple of years with a singular sound, a fearless confidence and genuine grace. On this week’s show, we give a listen to Happier Than Ever and talk about the many ways it impresses, including Billie Eilish’s gift for seeing the beauty – and humor – in everything creepy.

We’ve also got the first new music in five years from rapper Isaiah Rashad, a long-lost Prince album, the Jack Antonoff project Bleachers, the singer Yola and more. NPR Music’s Ann Powers, Alt.Latino host Felix Contreras and Lyndsey McKenna join Radio Milwaukee’s Tarik Moody and WXPN’s John Morrison, along with host Robin Hilton, as they share their picks for the best new albums out on July 30.

Featured Albums:

Billie Eilish — Happier Than Ever

Featured Song: “NDA” Isaiah Rashad — The House Is Burning

Featured Songs: “True Story” and “HB2U” Bleachers — Take the Sadness Out Of Saturday Night

Featured Songs: “Stop Making This Hurt” and “91” Los Lobos — Native Sons

Featured Song: “The World Is A Ghetto” Prince — Welcome 2 America

Featured Song: “One Day We Will All Be Free” Torres — Thirstier

Featured Song: “Are You Sleep Walking?” Yola — Stand For Myself

Featured Song: “If I Had To Do It All Again” Skirts — Great Big Wild Oak

Featured Song: “Easy”

Other notable releases for July 30: Leela James — See Me; LUMP — Animal; Naia Izumi — A Residency in the Los Angeles Area; Poise — Vestiges; Son Volt — Electro Melodier.