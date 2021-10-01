 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
New Music Friday: The top 7 albums out on Oct. 1

by (WMFE)

Race Records, the latest release from country singer Miko Marks, is on our shortlist of the best albums and EPs out on Oct. 1. Amanda Lopez/Courtesy of the artist


Philly rapper Meek Mill is back with an all-new studio album this week called Expensive Pain, an album he vowed, on Twitter, would be his best yet. We open this week’s show with the cut, “Blue Notes 2” and talk about the ways Meek Mills’ career and life have evolved since his previous full-length, 2018’s Championships.

We’ve also got a breathtaking new album from Brandi Carlile, new ones from Illuminati Hotties, the country singer Miko Marks, the Toronto rapper Shad and more. Critic and contributor Gavin Godfrey joins NPR’s Lyndsey McKenna, Radio Milwaukee’s Tarik Moody and NPR Music’s Ann Powers, along with host Robin Hilton, as they share their picks for the best new albums out on Oct. 1.

Featured Albums:

  1. Meek Mill — Expensive Pain
    Featured Song: “Blue Notes 2”
  2. Brandi Carlile — In These Silent Days
    Featured Song: “Broken Horses”
  3. Ben Marc — Breathe Suite
    Featured Song: “Breathe Suite A”
  4. Tirzah — Colourgrade
    Featured Song: “Hive Mind”
  5. Illuminati Hotties — Let Me Do One More
    Featured Song: “Knead”
  6. Shad — Tao
    Featured Song; “Black Averageness”
  7. Miko Marks — Race Records
    Featured Song: “Hard Times”

Other notable releases for Oct. 1: Dar Williams — I’ll Meet You Here; Hovvdy — True Love; Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett — Love For Sale; Strand of Oaks — In Heaven.


