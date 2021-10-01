New Music Friday: The top 7 albums out on Oct. 1

Philly rapper Meek Mill is back with an all-new studio album this week called Expensive Pain, an album he vowed, on Twitter, would be his best yet. We open this week’s show with the cut, “Blue Notes 2” and talk about the ways Meek Mills’ career and life have evolved since his previous full-length, 2018’s Championships.

We’ve also got a breathtaking new album from Brandi Carlile, new ones from Illuminati Hotties, the country singer Miko Marks, the Toronto rapper Shad and more. Critic and contributor Gavin Godfrey joins NPR’s Lyndsey McKenna, Radio Milwaukee’s Tarik Moody and NPR Music’s Ann Powers, along with host Robin Hilton, as they share their picks for the best new albums out on Oct. 1.

Featured Albums:

Meek Mill — Expensive Pain

Featured Song: “Blue Notes 2” Brandi Carlile — In These Silent Days

Featured Song: “Broken Horses” Ben Marc — Breathe Suite

Featured Song: “Breathe Suite A” Tirzah — Colourgrade

Featured Song: “Hive Mind” Illuminati Hotties — Let Me Do One More

Featured Song: “Knead” Shad — Tao

Featured Song; “Black Averageness” Miko Marks — Race Records

Featured Song: “Hard Times”

Other notable releases for Oct. 1: Dar Williams — I’ll Meet You Here; Hovvdy — True Love; Lady Gaga & Tony Bennett — Love For Sale; Strand of Oaks — In Heaven.