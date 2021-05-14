New Music Friday: The Top 7 Albums Out On May 14

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



The English singer and songwriter Jorja Smith has the kind of voice that can send hearts soaring and a gift for writing songs of empathy and compassion. On this week’s show we give a listen to her latest release, Be Right Back, and talk about the ways Smith reveals her deep understanding of what it means to be human.

Also on the program: St. Vincent pays homage to early ’70s guitar rock, saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings has a staggering new project with Sons of Kemet, the rap duo known as Paris Texas drops its debut mixtape and more. Nate Chinen of WBGO and Jazz Night in America joins contributors Christina Lee and Gavin Godfrey, along with NPR’s Lars Gotrich, Cyrena Touros and host Robin Hilton as they share their picks for the best releases out on May 14.

Featured Albums:

Jorja Smith — Be Right Back

Featured Song: “Digging” St. Vincent — Daddy’s Home

Featured Song: “Melting of the Sun” Paris Texas — Boy Anonymous

Featured Song: “Force of Habit” Maxine Funke — Séance

Featured Song: “Quiet Shore” Giant Claw — Mirror Guide

Featured Song: “Until Mirror” Shabaka Hutchings and Sons of Kemet — Black to the Future

Featured Song: “Let The Circle Be Unbroken” Billy Bang — Lucky Man

Featured Song: “Jungle Lullaby”

Other notable releases for May 14: The Black Keys — Delta Kream; Damien Jurado — The Monster Who Hated Pennsylvania; Fatima Al Qadiri — Medieval Femme; Holly Macve — Not the Girl; Juliana Hatfield — Blood; Rodrigo y Gabriela — The Jazz EP; Sarah Neufeld — Detritus.