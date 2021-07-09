 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

NPR News


New Music Friday: The Top 6 Albums Out On July 9

by All Songs Considered (NPR)

Snoh Aalegra's Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies is one of NPR Music's picks for the best albums out on July 9. Courtesy of the artist


West Coast Rapper Vince Staples has never shied from sharing details and stories from his life coming up in and around Long Beach, Calif. But on his latest, self-titled album, he reveals more of what’s in his heart and on his mind than ever before, with vivid and intimate songs about childhood dreams, his family, the scars he carries with him and more. On this week’s episode, we hear a bit of the album and talk about the ways Staples is reassessing his life.

We’ve also got a heart-pumping thrill ride from the Brooklyn-based Attacca Quartet, a gorgeous new album from R&B singer Snoh AalegraHalf Waif and more. Contributor Christina Lee joins NPR Music’s Lars Gotrich, Tom Huizenga, Sidney Madden and Alex Ramos, along with host Robin Hilton as they share their picks for the best new albums out on July 9.

Featured Albums:

  1. Vince Staples — Vince Staples
    Featured Song: “Are You With That?”
  2. Attacca Quartet — Real Life
    Featured Songs: “Real Life” and “Drifting Circles”
  3. Snoh Aalegra — Temporary Highs in the Violet Skies
    Featured Songs: “Tangerine Dream” and “Indecisive”
  4. Half Waif — Mythopoetics
    Featured Song: “Horse Racing”
  5. The Goon Sax — Mirror II
    Featured Song: “In The Stone”
  6. Les Filles de Illighadad — At Pioneer Works
    Featured Song: “Eghaas Malan”

Other notable releases out on July 9: The Alchemist — Rapper’s Best Friend 6; Rejjie Snow — Baw Baw Black Sheep; Royal Canoe — Sidelining; The Wallflowers — Exit Wounds.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP