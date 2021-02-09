 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
New Marion County ordinance leads to arrest of two workers at internet cafe

by (WMFE)
Blackjack Arcade on U.S. 301 south of Belleview. Photo: Joe Byrnes

Last week the Marion County Commission outlawed the fish tables and slot machines used by internet cafes.

Now sheriff’s deputies have started to enforce the ban by arresting game room workers.

The Sheriff Office had championed the ordinance, on the grounds that internet cafes attract violent crime. 

The agency promised to inform the 39 local game rooms outside city limits. And so on Thursday, a deputy notified the Blackjack Arcade near Belleview.

On Monday, two corporals returned in plain clothes and tested the machines. Then two employees were arrested.

Jessica Bermudez, 38, of Silver Springs Shores, and Rimon Joudi, 45, of Belleview, were booked on 86 counts — one for every slot machine and every station around a fish table.

All those charges added up to a bail amount of $43,000, and both were still in jail Tuesday afternoon.

 


Joe Byrnes

About Joe Byrnes

Reporter

Joe Byrnes came to WMFE/WMFV from the Ocala Star-Banner and The Gainesville Sun, where he worked as a reporter and editor for several years. Joe graduated from Loyola University in New Orleans and turned to journalism after teaching. He enjoys freshwater fishing and family gatherings.

