 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


New law could make it harder to get, keep tenure as a professor in Florida

by (WMFE)
Play Audio

Photo: Danielle Prieur


Tenured professors at Florida colleges and universities will be up for review every five years under a new law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis Tuesday.

Professors with tenure will have to go before their college or university’s board of trustees every five years under the new law. 

Governor Ron DeSantis says this reformed review process will make it easier for schools to fire these veteran faculty as needed.  

“And so now you’re going to be in a situation where, OK, if the productivity is not there. If you’re not adding anything, then you can go your separate ways.”

Taylor Walker is a Florida State Senior majoring in history, and a first-generation college student. She’s all for this change. 

“Myself and my parents worked very hard to get the opportunities that I have today and if we’re paying an institution to guide me in expanding my mind. Should we not be able to hold that institution accountable?”

The new law also requires schools to be accredited by a different agency every cycle and professors to publicly post a list of required reading and syllabi online. 

Experts warn these measures could be used to discriminate against more liberal instructors on campus. 


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida news, updates on special programs and more.

GET THE LATEST
Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter and Substitute Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern ... Read Full Bio »

TOP