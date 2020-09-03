 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


New Jobless Claims Drop In Florida

by Brendan Rivers (WJCT )

Photo: Alexander Mils

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

First time jobless claims dropped by nearly 25 percent last week in Florida.

The state still had more new people filing for unemployment benefits than almost all others.

The Department of Labor estimates close to 40,000 Floridians filed for unemployment for the first time last week.

That’s down from more than 50,000 the week before, but still more than in every state except California, New York, Texas and Georgia.

Florida’s unemployment rate jumped from 10.3 percent in June to 11.3 in July as over a million Floridians find themselves out of work.

Since mid-March, Florida has received more than 3.8 million unemployment claims — with the largest number of them from people in food service and tourism.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP