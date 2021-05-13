 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


New Florida law seeks to protect state from sea level rise

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Joseph Barrientos

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will spend hundreds of millions of dollars over the next few years to protect against coastal flooding under a bill signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

DeSantis was joined by Republican legislative leaders at a bill signing ceremony Wednesday in Tarpon Springs.

The new law will require the Department of Environmental Protection to prepare a flooding and resiliency plan and will provide up to $100 million annually to local communities who identify areas that are at risk to sea level rise.

Florida is one of the most vulnerable areas in the world to sea level rise and its 1,350 miles of coastline is the lifeblood of its tourism industry.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP