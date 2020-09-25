 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


New Disney Cruise Dock Threatening Popular Miami Underwater Reef Cam

by Jenny Staletovich (WLRN )

Photo: Hiroko Yoshii

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

A popular underwater reef webcam at Port Miami is in danger of being replaced by a Disney cruise ship dock.

WRLN’s Jenny Staletovich tells us Coral City Camera’s creator learned about the plans this month and is hoping to draw the attention of fans around the world.

When marine biologist Colin Foord installed the underwater webcam late last year as a side hustle to his work growing and photographing coral, he never imagined it would get so big so fast.

“The Coral City Camera has really taken on a life purpose and meaning in this era of social quarantining and distancing.”

The camera is permitted by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

It’s documented sharks and manatees – so far 125 species altogether. The camera also collects information on the surprising resiliency of nearby coral that have escaped a new disease hammering reefs from Florida to the Caribbean.

“It’s really an underwater observatory. We observe the natural movements of these fish and marine life from the same place, day in day out. And from that, there’s an untold number of scientific studies that can be conducted, which is really powerful.”

Foord learned about the port plans from a fan in Colorado.

He says the Army Corps is extending the time the public can comment on the project, but he doesn’t know for how long. Neither the Corps nor Disney Cruise Line responded to requests for comment.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP