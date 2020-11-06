New Daytona Beach Police Chief Jakari Young Promises to Stand By Officers, Community During “Extremely Difficult Year”

Stay tuned in to our local news coverage: Listen to 90.7 WMFE on your FM or HD radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” and you’ll be connected.



The Daytona Beach Police Department named its first Black police chief in more than 100 years today.

Young served on former Chief Craig Capri’s command staff the past six years. He was named deputy chief in 2017.

He told officers at his swearing in ceremony on Friday they have standards of courage, professionalism, self control and integrity to uphold.

“But we’re living in a time where law enforcement needs true leaders now more than ever. Leaders that will not only protect and serve the community, but will also protect and serve those that protect and serve which is all of you. As long as you uphold the standard, I will always, always stand firmly in the gap between police work and politics.”

Young told officers they would also continue to receive the support of the community during what he called the social awakening after the death of George Floyd.

And he told the community his officers would be there for them even during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are in a global health pandemic. I envisioned this day but I never envisioned this day wearing a mask. But that just tells you where we’re at right now. And unfortunately in law enforcement, we don’t have that luxury to social distance. So we’re still out here. We’re still responding. If you need us, we will be there.”

Young is a graduate of Bethune-Cookman University and a husband and father of three children.

