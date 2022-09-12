New COVID-19 boosters available as Florida deaths exceed 80,000

Florida has surpassed 80,000 deaths from COVID-19.

In the U.S. more than one million have died. And around the world, the death toll so far is 6.5 million, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The Florida Department of Health reported Friday that at least 80,386 Floridians have died from COVID-19, with nearly 6,000 of those deaths added since early June.

Nationwide and in Florida, documented cases, hospitalizations and deaths are far below those of last summer.

But in two Central Florida counties — Polk and Marion — the CDC says the COVID-19 Community Level is high. At that level, the CDC recommends wearing a high quality mask indoors in public.

The remainder of Central Florida is at a medium Community Level. At medium, people at high risk are urged to wear masks and others with vulnerable people at home are advised to take precautions.

Fewer and fewer Floridians have gotten COVID-19 vaccine doses since mid-July. But new, updated booster shots for people 12 and older are now available at many pharmacies.

You can find them online at vaccines.gov.