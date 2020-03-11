 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
CLOSEOpt Out: I already like WMFE!

Like us on Facebook!

Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


New Coronavirus Threat: Florida Limits Nursing Homes Visits

by (WMFE)

Non-essential visits to nursing homes should be limited. Photo: CDC @cdc

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is placing limits on who can visit nursing homes and assisted living facilities in his state, bidding to protect those most at risk from a new strain of coronavirus.

The governor issued an executive order on Wednesday that prohibits anyone who recently arrived from a foreign country from visiting those facilities.

He took that step a day after eight more people in Florida tested positive for the virus.

The governor noted that most of the infections stem from international travel.

The governor’s order came as public universities across the state were closing classrooms in favor of remote instruction.


Sign Up For 90.7 WMFE's Newsletter

Catch up on the latest Central Florida news and get updates on programs, events and more.

SUBSCRIBE

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP