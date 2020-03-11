New Coronavirus Threat: Florida Limits Nursing Homes Visits

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is placing limits on who can visit nursing homes and assisted living facilities in his state, bidding to protect those most at risk from a new strain of coronavirus.

The governor issued an executive order on Wednesday that prohibits anyone who recently arrived from a foreign country from visiting those facilities.

He took that step a day after eight more people in Florida tested positive for the virus.

The governor noted that most of the infections stem from international travel.

The governor’s order came as public universities across the state were closing classrooms in favor of remote instruction.