Central Florida News


New Coronavirus Case ‘May Have Been Associated With Bike Week’- Florida Department Of Health

by (WMFE)

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Photo credit: Alissa Eckert, MS, Dan Higgins, MAM

The Florida Department of Health announced three new cases of coronavirus Wednesday night, including a 63 year old man who traveled from New York to Daytona Beach for Bike Week. 

The man is currently in St. John’s County where he will remain isolated until cleared by public health officials. 

The New York Department of Health is leading the epidemiological investigation into his case. 

Bike week began on March 6th and is scheduled to run through March 15th. 

The two other cases include a 56 year old man in Miami Dade County, whose case is travel related, and a 70 year old man in Broward County who attended an E-M-S conference in Tampa. / 

As of Wednesday night, the Florida Department of Health had identified 23 cases of coronavirus in the state, while four hundred seventy six (476) people are being monitored. Two Florida residents have died from COVID-19. 


