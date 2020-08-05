 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Support for 90.7 WMFE is provided by

Central Florida News


New cases of West Nile virus detected in South Florida

by The Associated Press (AP)

Photo: Olga Kononenko

Stay up to date on coronavirus coverage: Listen to WMFE on your radio, the WMFE mobile app or your smart speaker — say “Alexa, play NPR” or “WMFE” and you’ll be connected.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Health officials in two South Florida counties have confirmed more cases of the mosquito-borne West Nile virus.

On Tuesday two cases were confirmed in Miami-Dade. That brings the total number of cases to 26.

In neighboring Broward County, health officials confirmed the first case this year, adding that it’s the first case there since 2012.

To the south, officials in the Florida Keys are dealing with an outbreak of Dengue Fever, another mosquito-borne disease. Symptoms of West Nile include fever, pain, headaches and fatigue.

The disease is rarely fatal.


Get The 90.7 WMFE Newsletter

Your trusted news source for the latest Central Florida COVID-19 news, updates on special programs and more. Support our extended coverage.

GET THE LATEST

WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity

TOP