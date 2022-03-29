 90.7 WMFE and 89.5 WMFV are Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming and Classical Music. Part of the community since 1965, providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
New app helps Marion County parents, kids track their school bus

by (WMFE)

Photo: Pixabay


Marion County Public Schools kids and parents won’t have to guess at when their school bus is coming in the morning anymore.

The district has rolled out a new “Here Comes the Bus” app which uses GPS to alert families when their bus is approaching. 

The app will be available every school day and will be used in conjunction with Skylert to send updates on changing bus schedules and delays. 

The app can be downloaded for free on the Apple store or Google Play with a district code, school email, and student ID number.

For technical support, families can reach out to the MCPS Transportation Department at 352-671-7050 or click on the link for written instructions.


Danielle Prieur

About Danielle Prieur

Reporter and Substitute Host

Danielle Prieur is a general assignment reporter at WMFE. You can hear her reporting on a daily basis on the station. She also fills-in as a host on Morning Edition and All Things Considered. Danielle is originally from Rochester Hills, Michigan and is a graduate of both the University of Michigan and Northwestern ... Read Full Bio »

