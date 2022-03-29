New app helps Marion County parents, kids track their school bus

Marion County Public Schools kids and parents won’t have to guess at when their school bus is coming in the morning anymore.

The district has rolled out a new “Here Comes the Bus” app which uses GPS to alert families when their bus is approaching.

The app will be available every school day and will be used in conjunction with Skylert to send updates on changing bus schedules and delays.

The app can be downloaded for free on the Apple store or Google Play with a district code, school email, and student ID number.

For technical support, families can reach out to the MCPS Transportation Department at 352-671-7050 or click on the link for written instructions.