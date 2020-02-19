 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Nevada Democratic Primary Debate: Live Updates And Analysis

It’s showtime in Las Vegas. Democratic presidential candidates are debating for the ninth time for the 2020 campaign, but it’s former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg’s first time on stage.

Bloomberg is already drawing fire, and how he responds to attacks on stage will be a big test for his campaign, which has been focusing efforts on the March 3 Super Tuesday contests.

There will be five others on stage: Former Vice President Joe Biden, former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Businessman Tom Steyer and Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard are still in the race but didn’t qualify.

Heading into the debate, Sanders is leading in the polls, and Warren is slipping.

