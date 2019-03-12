 WMFE is Central Florida's primary provider of NPR programming on 90.7 FM and Classical Music on 90.7 HD2. Part of the community since 1965, WMFE focuses on providing quality national and local news and programming. We inspire and empower all Central Floridians to discover, grow and engage within and beyond their world.
Intersection


Nerd Nite Orlando Turns Six

by (WMFE)
"Talk nerdy to me". Nerd Nite Orlando founder Ricardo Williams. Photo: Matthew Peddie, WMFE

Nerd Nite Orlando turns 6 this week. The monthly “thinking and drinking” event is designed to take learning beyond the classroom.

Nerd Nite Orlando founder and host Ricardo Williams joins Intersection for a closer look at how this gathering satisfies a desire and need that everyone has to learn new, cool stuff.

Click here for more details about Nerd Nite Orlando


