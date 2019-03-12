Nerd Nite Orlando Turns Six
Nerd Nite Orlando turns 6 this week. The monthly “thinking and drinking” event is designed to take learning beyond the classroom.
Nerd Nite Orlando founder and host Ricardo Williams joins Intersection for a closer look at how this gathering satisfies a desire and need that everyone has to learn new, cool stuff.
Click here for more details about Nerd Nite Orlando
Support 90.7 WMFE
Stories like these are made possible by contributions from readers and listeners like you.
WMFE Journalistic Ethics Code | Public Media Code of Integrity